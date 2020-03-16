Explosive! The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air permanently?

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.
MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors. Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew. Archana Puran Singh may have replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu, but it feels like she’s been a part since forever. But is the comedy show bidding goodbye to TV?

As most know, TKSS has wrapped up its latest season. The finale episode was shot recently and witnessed Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar make an appearance to promote Prithviraj. But good things are on the way as Kapil along with Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar are going on a tour next.

Now, as per a report by a media portal, The Kapil Sharma Show team may have decided to not return to the television space. In fact, Kapil is reportedly going all out on OTT comedy. “The comedian and actor want to explore the web world in the genre of comedy. There’s a buzz that Kapil might not return to TV. Yes, you read that right. However, nothing has been confirmed. It is being said that Kapil is eager to explore the OTT world and not restrict himself to just one show,” claims the report.

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular celebrities in India. The comedian-actor has a massive fan following. Kapil hosts popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Television. He has previously acted in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. Earlier this year, he commenced the shooting of his next film with filmmaker  Nandita Das. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Nandita's untitled project, will feature Kapil in the role of a food delivery rider.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Koimoi
 

TKSS The Kapil Sharma Show Entertainment Actors TV news Kiku Sharda Bharti Singh Krushna Abhishek Sumona Chakravarti OTT TellyChakkar
Latest Video