EXPLOSIVE! Udaariyaan's Rupy and Jasmine's revelation scene is absolutely power-packed; the video inside

Tejo and Fateh decide to not reveal anything to the family about Nehmat's truth. While making Nehmat sleep, Tejo wonders if Jasmine would have been here then she would also have a daughter, and Nehmat would get a sister too. 

 

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

We will get to see that Rupy will refuse to accept Jasmine as his daughter. Jasmine is deeply hurt by her father’s words and Rupy starts to leave but a little girl holds his hand. Rupy is bewildered by the girl’s actions and then the NGO owner introduces Naaz as Jasmine’s daughter. Naaz innocently asks Rupy if he is her granddad. Jasmine introduces Rupy to his grandchild and Rupy is left stunned.

Rupy aka Raman Dhagga takes to his Instagram to share the power-packed BTS of the revelation scene, check it out: 

Jasmine and Naaz begin their life in a small room while Naaz keeps asking whether she will ever get to meet Jassu's family. On the other hand, Tejo and Fateh decide to not reveal anything to the family about Nehmat's truth. While making Nehmat sleep, Tejo wonders if Jasmine would have been here then she would also have a daughter, and Nehmat would get a sister too. 

In the upcoming episode, Jasmine will plan on putting Naaz in school and she goes for her admission to the same school as Nehmat, what will happen when Naaz and Nehmat will come to know that they are sisters? What will be the Virks' reaction?

Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ankit Gupta Isha Malviya Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Abhishek Kumar Chetna Singh Udaariyaan Colors tv TellyChakkar Lokesh Batta Karan V Grover
