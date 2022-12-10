Explosive Update! Mayur Vakani Squashed rumours about Disha Vakani being ill with Throat Cancer

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another update from the Tellyworld. We are always at the forefront of delivering news from your favorite shows and lives of your favorite stars to you.

Actress Disha Wakani has been absent from showbiz for a very long time now. She reportedly took sabbatical after giving birth to her daughter and left the long-time running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The character of Dayaben is missing from the show and the audience eagerly awaits for updates on the same. Today, a strange news made rounds on the internet that Disha is sick with Throat Cancer.

However, now her brother Mayur Vakani came forward and squashed these rumours. The news about Disha being sick with cancer left her fans in worry but Mayur came forward and revealed that there is no need to worry and they would have known if something dire was wrong.

Rumour mill is always on and how this one started today will be a mystery.

