EXPOSED! Kirti learns the truth about Vikrant being the killer in Star Plus’Keh Doon Tumhein

MUMBAI:Keh Doon Tumhein is a mystery-thriller romantic drama releasing which was released on September 4, 2023, on Star Plus. Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayar play the lead roles as Kirti Shukla and Vikrant Deshmukh in the show. The show is produced by Vajra Productions.

We recently reported that as Vikrant plans a date with Kirti, Bittu will come and kidnap her, leaving Kirti's life in serious danger. Earlier, Vikrant fell into a trap where he called Kirti to help him out. The two have been supportive of each other during testing times and looks like destiny will bring them back together once again for a new mission.

We also write that Puru will be kidnapped. While Kirti will be dumbfounded and will be nervous, it will be interesting to see how Vikrant helps her and finds out who committed the crime and why!

Now, as we are aware, Bittu will go missing and amid this Kirti and Vikrant will have a major fight. In the midst of this, Vikrant will end up with a mark of a nail on his neck. Later, as the Ganpati celebrations progress, Kirti will have a strong doubt on Vikrant and will directly blame him to be the killer!

It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds later.

