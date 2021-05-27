Exposed! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Huge rift between Dilip Joshi and Raj Anadkat?

MUMBAI: Team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is famous for their bonding.

The Mahila Mandal and Tapu Sena are like a well-knit family! But we have rather surprising news! A portal reports trouble between Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and his on-screen son Raj Anadkat (Tapu).

Dilip and Raj are close in reel and real life. While Jethalal has been a part of the show ever since its inception, Raj stepped into the shoes of Tapu in 2017. Over the years, their bond has only further evolved until a recent altercation!

A source told the portal, “Dilip Joshi is the senior-most actor on sets. Despite working on Taarak Mehta for so many years, he makes sure to be on time. There’s never a delay or effect on the shoot because of him. But Raj recently kept him waiting for an hour or so. What irked him is the fact that it was repeatedly happening.”

“Dilip schooled him for being late on sets after the pattern was being repeated again and again. He has also unfollowed Raj on Instagram,” adds the source.

Dilip has indeed unfollowed Raj on Instagram. On the other hand, Tapu is still following his on-screen father.

Have a look at a screenshot of the same below.

It seems the duo may take a while to resolve their issues. Of course, Dilip Joshi wouldn’t take such a huge step unless things were really serious.

Credits: Koimoi