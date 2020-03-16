Fabulous! A sneak-peek into Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy’s net worth and income

MUMBAI: Brahmastra and Naagin actress Mouni Roy is one of the highest paid actresses with a long career in television. Her net worth is estimated at close to Rs 40 crores.

She commands somewhere between Rs 50 lakh to one crore for a movie or music video. The actress’ assets include Mercedes cars and two sprawling flats in Mumbai.

Also Read:Omg! Fans shocked looking at Mouni Roy's look from Brahmastra, Check out their reactions

The actress is fond of Mercedes. She is the proud owner of a Mercedes GLS 350D which costs around Rs 1.35 crores. She also owns a Mercedes Benz E Class that is around Rs 67 lakh. She is a fan of the automobile giant.

Mouni is reportedly making Rs six lakh per episode of Dance India Dance Lil Masters. This is her debut as a judge for a dance reality show. She apparently charges Rs 1.2 lakh for every appearance on TV. At times, she does dance performances for premiere episodes and so on. She is a fab dancer and sought after for dance videos.

Also Read:Glam Queen! Mouni Roy oozes sheer elegance dazzling in saree

She is married to Suraj Nambiar. The actress' in-laws are real estate developers in Bengaluru. She has bought two flats in a building in Andheri. Of late, she purchased a bigger home as she was going to marry Suraj Nambiar.

Credit: Bollywood Life

