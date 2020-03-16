Omg! Fans shocked looking at Mouni Roy's look from Brahmastra, Check out their reactions

Producer Karan Johar, Disney India, and the team of Brahmastra have finally decided on a release date for the superhero epic rooted in mythology.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 16:58
Omg! Fans shocked looking at Mouni Roy's look from Brahmastra, Check out their reactions

MUMBAI: Well, we all know that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been shooting for their upcoming fantasy adventure drama film Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in interesting characters. The film has had several delays since the film was announced four years back.

Also read  Revealed! This is when Brahmastra will release

Reportedly, Producer Karan Johar, Disney India, and the team of Brahmastra have finally decided on a release date for the superhero epic rooted in mythology. As per reports, the makers are targeting September 9, 2022, as the release date for the film. The date coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi which is a major holiday in Maharashtra. The team is expected to make an official announcement in a couple of weeks. 


There is a buzz going on with the recent teaser being released. Fans are thrilled to see Mouni Roy's avatar in the film. Take a look at her picture

Check out the video   

 

Fans are having mixed emotions while some of them are super excited and are loving her transition. Others say it is kind off inspired by her Naagin Role. Likewise few of them feel role is replica of The Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)  

Also read  OMG! Unseen pictures from the sets of Brahmastra

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Mouni Roy Dimple Kapadia Nagarjuna Akkineni Karan Johar Ayan MukherjiT ellyChakkar Sent via Email Studio for Gmail
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 16:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oh No! After Anjum Faikh, Kundali Bhagya's Rishika Nag aka Natasha falls ill, shares the update on social | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Glamourous! Jasmin Bhasin looks drop dead gorgeous in these red outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Omg! Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi, seeks revenge from this co-star of Bhagya Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: OMG! Finally Agastya and Pakhi come together, share a loving hug
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Exclusive! Gehna to make Surya realize their love during the trial period amidst their divorce!
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
OOH LA LA: Jay Soni’s TRANSFORMATION is a TEMPTING FEAST for your eyes; Checkout his DROOL WORTHY pictures!
MUMBAI: Jay Soni has come a long way in his career.(Also Read:...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Sidhu Moose Wala had told Mika Singh that he could roam freely in Mumbai
Shocking! Sidhu Moose Wala had told Mika Singh that he could roam freely in Mumbai
Latest Video