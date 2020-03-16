Omg! Fans shocked looking at Mouni Roy's look from Brahmastra, Check out their reactions

MUMBAI: Well, we all know that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been shooting for their upcoming fantasy adventure drama film Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in interesting characters. The film has had several delays since the film was announced four years back.

Reportedly, Producer Karan Johar, Disney India, and the team of Brahmastra have finally decided on a release date for the superhero epic rooted in mythology. As per reports, the makers are targeting September 9, 2022, as the release date for the film. The date coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi which is a major holiday in Maharashtra. The team is expected to make an official announcement in a couple of weeks.



There is a buzz going on with the recent teaser being released. Fans are thrilled to see Mouni Roy's avatar in the film. Take a look at her picture

Fans are having mixed emotions while some of them are super excited and are loving her transition. Others say it is kind off inspired by her Naagin Role. Likewise few of them feel role is replica of The Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)

