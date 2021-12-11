FACT CHECK: I believe that every actor faces a situation when he has no good work in hand: Raghav Tiwari reveals how ups and downs are a part of showbiz

MUMBAI: While there are some actors who have a list of projects lined up, there are many who have lost work during the pandemic and infact are still struggling.

Actor Raghav Tiwari, who was seen as the protagonist in the television show Hamari Wali Good News, has accepted that ups and downs are a part of showbiz.

He says, "I'm very particular about the roles I take up. I want to be known for my work, my hardwork and patience. I'm ready to go through my share struggle of struggle."

Raghav is currently looking for a good opportunity on television.

Talking about how he deals with difficult times, he says, "As I said I want people to recognise me for my roles and so I don't mind waiting for the right opportunity. Also, I'm not financially dependent on my acting career as I'm also into business. So things are sorted for me. But yes, I do get irritated and sad when for a long time, I don't get a good role. And that's when I look for inspiration and handle the situation with lots of patience. I believe that every actor faces a situation when he has no good work in hand and all he can do is stay patient an polish his acting skills. I do the same."

