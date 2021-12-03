Fact Check: From NOT being allowed to carry HOLY SCRIPTURES to PARANORMAL ACTIVITIES – Here are the DEEPEST SECRETS of Bigg Boss!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most controversial shows on television at the moment.

While there are some very popular celebrities, it makes us wonder how the contestants might be surviving without domestic helps in the house! Today, let us find out some secrets of the house.

Legendary voice over artist Atul Kapoor has been the voice of Bigg Boss. However, the past few seasons we've got to hear different voices. The person secretly sits in a room and watches the contestants throughout, and warns them, guides them, and interacts with them.

Earlier, the contestants wouldn't receive outside food and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Digangana Suryavanshi had told ETimes TV during her season that they strictly lived on the food made by the contestants and therefore they even lost weight. However, with the recent few seasons, the inmates get outside food on weekends, special occasions and they are also seen enjoying packaged foods. Reports suggest that the contestants work but do a certain part of the duty allotted to them. However, Digangana claimed that this rumour holds no truth and each and every work is done by the contestants themselves.

As per the clause, contestants cannot leave the show midway and if they try to do so, they are supposed to pay a hefty fine for breaking the contract. Ali Quli Mirza had tried to have an escape from the Bigg Boss house during his season.

The intimate moments between contestants, who have developed a connection with each other are not edited. The extra spicy content produced by this show is what differentiates it from other shows. Nothing goes unnoticed by the cameras. The contestants do not have a say in what goes on air. All said and done, everything's shown on the channel within the boundaries of censorship rules.

Celebrities, who are a popular face on television, receive more money and are paid on a weekly basis. Apart from the massive exposure that Bigg Boss offers, it's also the handsome paycheck that attracts celebs to give a nod to this reality show. Reportedly, no holy scriptures are allowed to be taken inside the house by the contestants. It shall be provided by the Bigg Boss if required. The makers are strictly against carrying any of these books to the reality show.

The contestants have revealed and have also shared stories of seeing a shadow of a woman in the corner of the Bigg Boss house. Contestants have even claimed of a woman's shadow being seen on them trying to choke them. Apparently, even the crew of the show has spoken about these paranormal activities.

