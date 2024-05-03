Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha commence shooting on the new project in a filmy way; Read on to know more!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 15:38
Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI : Enjoying a cinematic bus ride, Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha are starting filming for their upcoming big program, which is expected to premiere on Colors shortly. An image that became popular in an earlier post verified that Debattama would be performing with Fahmaan. Although Khan is returning to daily soap operas after a protracted absence, Debattama is renowned for her outstanding performance in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

Actress Ashita Dhawan posted a video earlier today in which she filmed the new family of an unknown project that will not yet be made public. A preview of the upcoming show's main cast was given in her video. In the video, everyone can be seen seated in the same bus and enjoying the well-known ABC song from the film Hum Saath Saath Hai, along with Debattama Saha and Fahmaan Khan. The enthusiasm and excitement that each person had when they began filming was explained in the video itself.

The Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo actress captioned the video, “A new parivaar, With naye kalakaar, Jo ban chuke hai yaaron ke yaar Toh jald hee baithtey hai doston Dekhte rahiye (A new family, with new artists, who have become friends of friends, So let's sit together soon, friends Keep watching).”

This caption hinted that something grand was on the way. Her caption added additional value to the upcoming daily soap opera. Debattama and Fahmaan are going to be the lead actors of the upcoming show, which was further hinted at in a picture previously posted by the duo with the hashtag #Khichhadi, suggesting that something is brewing.

The show's creators haven't disclosed many specifics yet; not even the show's name has been disclosed. Based on the footage Ashita posted earlier today, it can be inferred that Ashita Dhawan, Naveen Saini, Anoushka Chauhan, Apeksha Malviya, Abhishek Soni, and Fahmaan Khan are among the stars of the next untitled show. The popular show Sandhya Tara will be remade in this new show.

Regarding the main actors, Fahmaan Khan has acted in numerous show such Imlie, Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, and many more. In the meantime, Debattama made appearances in Mithai, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, etc.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 15:38

