Faisal Shaikh candidly talks about his plans for the movie debut; Says ‘My fans wish to see me as a hero’

MUMBAI: Recently, comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had an open discussion with Mr. Faisu, formerly known as Faisal Shaikh. He shared extensive personal details on the show. Host Haarsh Limbachiyaa questioned the YouTuber about his aspirations to be a movie star later on in the conversation. Fans will be thrilled by Faisu's response.

Also read: Shivangi Joshi teams up with Mr.Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh for his show 'Long Drive'

Faisal Shaikh mentioned in Bharti Singh's podcast that he has had two film offers thus far. Adding more detail, he stated, "Recently, do films ka offer aya. Ek south ka aya hai. South ka wo Bollywood ke liye aya hai jismien South ko recreate karke log Bollywood mien daal rahe hai jaise ‘Kabir Singh’ (Recently, I received an offer for two films. One is from the South. The offer from the South is for Bollywood, where they are remaking South Indian films for the Bollywood audience, similar to 'Kabir Singh’).” Speaking of the second film, he's been offered a supporting role.

Faisal delved into the reasons why he turned down the movie offers. He believed that the storyline of the movie he was offered was good; however, he could not accept the role because he was not interested in making his film debut with a remake. He explained his decision by saying, “Kyuki yar wo mere liye bahut asan task ho jayega. Aur agar main abhi itna apne aap ko taiyar kar raha hun to main ache challenge ke liye kar raha hun (Because, my friend, that would be a very easy task for me. And if I am preparing myself so much now, it's because I'm doing it for a good challenge).”

Regarding the second movie, he said, “Dusri mujhe ek Bollywood se hi aayi hai movie but usmien aisa hai na ki mera lead nahi hai (The second offer I received was from Bollywood itself, but in that one, I'm not in a lead role).” He further stated, “Main jo mukaam pe hun aur jo mere fans hai na wo mujhe dekhna chate hai as a hero, isliye maine is opportunity ko main itna hold nahi kar paya (Given the position I am in and considering what my fans want, They wish to see me as a hero. That's why I couldn't hold onto this opportunity much)."

According to Faisal Shaikh, one should begin by taking on supporting roles if they are just starting out in their profession and are not receiving any main roles in films. He later clarified, though, that he had to turn down the offer because his fans wanted to see him play the lead in the film. In light of this, Shaikh says, “Nahi hua movie nahi ayi to khudi kar denge movie khudi bana denge (If the movie doesn't happen, then we will do it ourselves; we will make the movie ourselves).” The social media influencer firmly believes that a movie should embody an individual’s essence.

In addition to being a prominent figure on reality television, Faisal Shaikh frequently appears in music videos. As a competitor on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, he achieved an outstanding ranking of first runner-up. The social media sensation also demonstrated his dance abilities on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Additionally, Faisal has been receiving proposals from Bigg Boss producers for a long time, but he has always maintained that he isn't ready to appear on the show.

Also read: Must Read! Faisal Shaikh talks about this upcoming projects says “I am taking time as I want to sign the best project hence the delay"

For gossip and updates from the world of entertainment, follow Tellychakkar.