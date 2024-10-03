Faisal Shaikh candidly talks about his plans for the movie debut; Says ‘My fans wish to see me as a hero’

He shared extensive personal details on the show. Host Haarsh Limbachiyaa questioned the YouTuber about his aspirations to be a movie star later on in the conversation. Fans will be thrilled by Faisu's response.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 08:30
Faisal

MUMBAI: Recently, comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had an open discussion with Mr. Faisu, formerly known as Faisal Shaikh. He shared extensive personal details on the show. Host Haarsh Limbachiyaa questioned the YouTuber about his aspirations to be a movie star later on in the conversation. Fans will be thrilled by Faisu's response.

Also read: Shivangi Joshi teams up with Mr.Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh for his show 'Long Drive'

Faisal Shaikh mentioned in Bharti Singh's podcast that he has had two film offers thus far. Adding more detail, he stated, "Recently, do films ka offer aya. Ek south ka aya hai. South ka wo Bollywood ke liye aya hai jismien South ko recreate karke log Bollywood mien daal rahe hai jaise ‘Kabir Singh’ (Recently, I received an offer for two films. One is from the South. The offer from the South is for Bollywood, where they are remaking South Indian films for the Bollywood audience, similar to 'Kabir Singh’).” Speaking of the second film, he's been offered a supporting role.

Faisal delved into the reasons why he turned down the movie offers. He believed that the storyline of the movie he was offered was good; however, he could not accept the role because he was not interested in making his film debut with a remake. He explained his decision by saying, “Kyuki yar wo mere liye bahut asan task ho jayega. Aur agar main abhi itna apne aap ko taiyar kar raha hun to main ache challenge ke liye kar raha hun (Because, my friend, that would be a very easy task for me. And if I am preparing myself so much now, it's because I'm doing it for a good challenge).”

Regarding the second movie, he said, “Dusri mujhe ek Bollywood se hi aayi hai movie but usmien aisa hai na ki mera lead nahi hai (The second offer I received was from Bollywood itself, but in that one, I'm not in a lead role).” He further stated, “Main jo mukaam pe hun aur jo mere fans hai na wo mujhe dekhna chate hai as a hero, isliye maine is opportunity ko main itna hold nahi kar paya (Given the position I am in and considering what my fans want, They wish to see me as a hero. That's why I couldn't hold onto this opportunity much)."

According to Faisal Shaikh, one should begin by taking on supporting roles if they are just starting out in their profession and are not receiving any main roles in films. He later clarified, though, that he had to turn down the offer because his fans wanted to see him play the lead in the film. In light of this, Shaikh says, “Nahi hua movie nahi ayi to khudi kar denge movie khudi bana denge (If the movie doesn't happen, then we will do it ourselves; we will make the movie ourselves).” The social media influencer firmly believes that a movie should embody an individual’s essence.

In addition to being a prominent figure on reality television, Faisal Shaikh frequently appears in music videos. As a competitor on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, he achieved an outstanding ranking of first runner-up. The social media sensation also demonstrated his dance abilities on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Additionally, Faisal has been receiving proposals from Bigg Boss producers for a long time, but he has always maintained that he isn't ready to appear on the show.

Also read: Must Read! Faisal Shaikh talks about this upcoming projects says “I am taking time as I want to sign the best project hence the delay"

For gossip and updates from the world of entertainment, follow Tellychakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Mr. Faisu Faisal Shaikh Shivangi Joshi Jannat Zubair Mohsin Khan Kushal Tondon Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Barsatein Star Plus Sony TV Khatron Ke Khiladi Colors tv Rohit Shetty TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aankh Micholi Spoiler: Rukmini to reveal Sumedh's real identity
MUMBAI: Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Katrina Kaif admits Salman Khan's pivotal role in encouraging her for Kabir Khan's New York; Says ‘I was angsty in my heart’
MUMBAI: Among the most beloved actresses in the business is Katrina Kaif. She is well-known for her exquisite fashion...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks drop dead gorgeous while she poses for the new L'Oreal advertisement
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai does one L'Oreal ad every year and instantly ends all negative comments about her changing looks...
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba and Garry manage to get the address
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Alia Bhatt considers Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone as her 'inspiration', read more
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has called ''friends" Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone her “huge sources of...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Yashdeep and Anupama groove to a song together
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Katrina Kaif admits Salman Khan's pivotal role in encouraging her for Kabir Khan's New York; Says ‘I was angsty in my heart’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rubina
Rubina Dilaik opens up on her friendship with Faisal Shaikh; Read on to know more!
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si fame Karan Veer Mehra discusses challenges faced by the show amidst competitive time slots
Rupali
Here are television actresses who have side hustles, take a look
Priyamvada
Exclusive! Katha Ankahee fame Priyamvada Singh to be seen in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Munawar
Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui in all praises for Nitanshi Goel's Performance in 'Laapataa Ladies', says 'Its a treat to watch the film
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani appendicitis surgery is successful wife says doctor advised two weeks of rest