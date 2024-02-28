Faisal Shaikh reveals one shocking fact about the finale of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has even occasionally collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has around a million followers. He is rumoured to be dating television star Jannat Zubair, although there is no confirmation on the same.

He was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and emerged as the first runner-up.

He was one of the finalists of the show on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, and he impressed the judges and audiences of the show with his exceptional dancing skills.

Now we came across a video where Faisu exposed the reality show Bigg Boss says at the last moment the winner gets changed.

In the video Faisu is seen telling Rubina that " Nowadays people are saying that the deserving contestant doesn't win the show, but the person who has massive fan following on social media wins the show and hence there is no credibility to the winner"

Well, this has been the discussion that has been going on social media when it comes to the last few seasons because the fans wanted someone else to win and someone with a huge fan following wins.

Like people wanted, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and MC Stan won the show, or in the current season Abhishek was the audience favourite and Munawar won the show.

