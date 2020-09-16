Faisal Shaikh talks about his friendship with Jannat

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his TikTok videos. He has collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The actor is quite famous online and has a million followers. He is rumoured to be dating television star Jannat though there is no confirmation about the same.

Faizal and Jannat’s videos are quite famous on the internet, and they are considered to be one of the most loved pairs on screen.

Now, we came across a video where Faisu was asked about Jannat and the kind of relationship they share.

Faisu said that he and Jannat are best of friends and their content together is loved by fans and viewers. He gave credit to Jannat and said that she has a very strong face value. Regardless of the platform, she has a big reach and reaches a massive set of audiences.

Well, there is no doubt that two really make an adorable and lovely pair.

