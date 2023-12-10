Fake alert! A fan edit gets viral on the Internet, claiming it to be a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting each day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The show features Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles as Akshara and Abhimanyu. Recently, there were reports doing the rounds that the actors will soon bid farewell to the show. Harshad and Pranali, whose on-screen chemistry has been loved so much that people have shipped their character names as #AbhiRa, will soon be marking their exit from the show.

This will make way for a new generation as per reports. Fans of Abhimanyu and AbhiRa have become extremely sad at the news of Harshad’s exit.

Now, there's a video going viral over the Internet, claiming that it is the new promo of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

This video happens to be an edit, and NOT a promo of the upcoming storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as it claims to be. It is a fan edit, which is going viral all over the Internet.

The new promo of the show is yet to be out, and we promise to keep you updated with the same.

