Breaking! Harshad Chopda is to wrap up the shoot on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on THIS day! Read to Find Out!

Recently, there were reports doing the rounds that the actors will soon bid farewell to the show. Harshad and Pranali, whose on-screen chemistry has been loved so much that people have shipped their character names as #AbhiRa.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 12:27
Harshad

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting each day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. 

The show features Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles as Akshara and Abhimanyu. Recently, there were reports doing the rounds that the actors will soon bid farewell to the show.  Harshad and Pranali, whose on-screen chemistry has been loved so much that people have shipped their character names as #AbhiRa, will soon be marking their exit from the show. 

ALSO READ: Harshad Chopda talks about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Pranali Rathod's 'Junk Food' habits

This will make way for a new generation as per reports. Fans of Abhimanyu and AbhiRa have become extremely sad at the news of Harshad’s exit.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive piece of update.

As per sources, Harshad Chopda’s exit from the show is confirmed and his last day on the shoot is 30th October.

Fans of Harshd and Abhira are heartbroken with this news and while Harshad has not given an official confirmation. 

There have been reports also swirling around that we will also see Pranali exiting the show, but there have again been no confirmation yet.

What are your thoughts on Harshad’s exit from the show? Tell us in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Interesting: Fahmaan Khan opens up replacing Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!


 

Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 12:27

Comments

