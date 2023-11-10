Breaking! Harshad Chopda is to wrap up the shoot on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on THIS day! Read to Find Out!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting each day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The show features Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles as Akshara and Abhimanyu. Recently, there were reports doing the rounds that the actors will soon bid farewell to the show. Harshad and Pranali, whose on-screen chemistry has been loved so much that people have shipped their character names as #AbhiRa, will soon be marking their exit from the show.

This will make way for a new generation as per reports. Fans of Abhimanyu and AbhiRa have become extremely sad at the news of Harshad’s exit.

As per sources, Harshad Chopda’s exit from the show is confirmed and his last day on the shoot is 30th October.

Fans of Harshd and Abhira are heartbroken with this news and while Harshad has not given an official confirmation.

There have been reports also swirling around that we will also see Pranali exiting the show, but there have again been no confirmation yet.

