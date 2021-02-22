Fans do not HATE Sampoorna from Barrister Babu: Pallavi Mukherjee

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The current track of the show revolves around Sampoorna manipulating Trilochan on letting Bondita and Anirudh stay together in one room as husband and wife, as Bondita has now grow into a woman after starting menstruation.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pallavi Mukherjee, who plays the role of Sampoorna, and asked her about the feedback that she has been receiving on her portrayal in the show. She said, “Initially, Sampoorna was quite positive. She always stood my Bondita, and they shared a warm sisterly bond. However, after Saurab’s death, her mother manipulated her a lot, and she has now realised that she has always been at the receiving end for hatred and injustice, because of which she has become quite bitter and now wants to possess the power of being the elder daughter-in-law of the Roy Chaudhary family. Surprisingly, I haven’t received any hatred as yet. Fans love me as Sampoorna, because they can relate to the atrocities that happened with her and changed her to leave her goodness and kindness. Fans do miss the bond that Sampoorna and Bondita shared initially; honestly, I also miss that phase.”

The actress added, “People often message me and tell me that Sampoorna isn’t doing right with Bondita. However, they always mention that they love me irrespective of the track. This is quite rare in industry that a negative character is loved so much. I feel I’m very blessed to have gotten the opportunity to play Sampoorna."

