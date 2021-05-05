Fans excited for Pallavi and Raghav's wedding in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali; trend on Twitter

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is just a few months old and has become everyone's favourite in no time.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali had already created a lot of buzz when it was announced.

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are seen playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi on Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

The show has managed to garner a huge fan base in a very short span of time.

Well, the duo too has become quite popular among the fans in no time.

And now, Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is all set for Raghav and Pallavi's wedding track.

The diehard fans have been waiting for this moment for a very long time and the day is finally drawing closer.

The upcoming track of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali will showcase Pallavi and Raghav's wedding sequence.

Well, fans are so excited about the same that they can't stop gushing about it.

#raghvikishaadi is now trending on Twitter.

Take a look at the tweets:

My number one reason for being happy with #RaghViKiShaadi is that Sulochna ka not 'gora' at all munh kaala par jayega. I want #RaghVi marriage just to spite that ghatiya kaku.



Ab sarhti reh tu umr bhar thinkin about your gareebi and Pallavis new fancy life#MehndiHaiRachneWaali pic.twitter.com/S1x8yCmjRi — Barkhaa (@BarsaygaSaavan) May 5, 2021

It's looking so pretty but why did they decorate outside of the house when no one is going to attend this shaadi?????#MehndiHaiRachneWaali #RaghViKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/Yv2vtMG2WJ — Check acc for Covid resource (@amanduhbuynes) May 5, 2021

Hero of the Today's Epi is Pandit

Ek Raghvi Shipper to Pandit me bhi tha



Raghav- Amma kirti

Pandit - (aire gaire) Amma kirti aate rahenge idhar muhurat nikla ja rha hai



Fatafat shadi karo drama karne wale isse pahle na aa jaye #RaghViKiShaadi#Mehndihairachnewaali pic.twitter.com/W4eMxaF3qp — Certified Aalsi/Mask up pls (@kuchbhi_tweet) May 5, 2021

These captures .....

Gathbandhan

Fere

Sindoor

Varmala

And Ms Pallavi Deshmukh se Mrs Pallavi Raghav Rao ho gayi #RaghViKiShaadi #Mehndihairachnewaali pic.twitter.com/KT3cuDGh47 — Certified Aalsi/Mask up pls (@kuchbhi_tweet) May 5, 2021

Fans have posted some pictures from the various scenes of the wedding track.

We can see how Sai and Shivangi are totally in their characters and looking all kinds of beautiful.

While this wedding is not about love but there's only hatred and vengeance seen in their eyes but we are hopeful that we would soon get to see Raghav and Pallavi together.

Are you excited about Pallavi and Raghav's wedding? Tell us in the comments.

