Fans excited for Pallavi and Raghav's wedding in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali; trend on Twitter

Fans can't keep calm as Pallavi and Raghav set to tie the knot in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
05 May 2021 12:46 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is just a few months old and has become everyone's favourite in no time.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali had already created a lot of buzz when it was announced.

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are seen playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi on Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

The show has managed to garner a huge fan base in a very short span of time.

ALSO READ: Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali: Raghav turns into an old mafia 

Well, the duo too has become quite popular among the fans in no time.

And now, Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is all set for Raghav and Pallavi's wedding track.

The diehard fans have been waiting for this moment for a very long time and the day is finally drawing closer.

The upcoming track of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali will showcase Pallavi and Raghav's wedding sequence.

Well, fans are so excited about the same that they can't stop gushing about it.

#raghvikishaadi is now trending on Twitter.

Take a look at the tweets:

Fans have posted some pictures from the various scenes of the wedding track.

We can see how Sai and Shivangi are totally in their characters and looking all kinds of beautiful.

While this wedding is not about love but there's only hatred and vengeance seen in their eyes but we are hopeful that we would soon get to see Raghav and Pallavi together.

Are you excited about Pallavi and Raghav's wedding? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Raghav and Pallavi's wedding preparations kickstart in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali; here's a glimpse

