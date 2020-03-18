Fans love Kartik and Naira’s onscreen and off screen camaraderie

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are one the most loved on-screen couples. The duo has been playing Naira and Kartik for the past two and a half years and has completed over 750 episodes of Kaira.

Now, Mohsin and Shivangi as a couple is loved by the audience, and the two have a massive fan following. The fans shower a lot of love on the two and they are considered as one of the best Jodis on-screen and off-screen.

And one of the main reasons why their on-screen Jodi is loved so much is because they share a good rapport of friendship with each other off-screen too.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the two were dating, but the actors never confirmed or denied their relationship.

Now one of their fan clubs shared an adorable photo of the two and said that they love both Kaira and Shivin, and also said that their on-screen presence mesmerizes them.

Check out the post below: