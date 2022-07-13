FANS PREDICTION! Has Pranav Misshra aka Akki's character made an exit after Shivina's death from Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Akki is not seen in the show ever since the leap and the viewers are worried that he might have made an exit from the storyline. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 13:30
FANS PREDICTION! Has Pranav Misshra aka Akki's character made an exit after Shivina's death from Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning. 

The viewers have witnessed various ups and downs in the storyline as the show has progressed. 

Fans have witnessed the beautiful union of Ram and Priya and with the leap taking place, viewers have also seen the heartbreaking separation of Raya. 

Shivina's character was shown dead before the leap which led to Ram and Priya's separation. 

ALSO READ: EXCITING! Disha Parmar takes a 10-day break from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, flies to London with husband Rahul Vaidya ahead of their first wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, a lot of new characters have entered the show while some characters are even missing from the storyline.

Akki was shattered post his wife Shivina's death. 

The viewers are dearly missing his presence in the show ever since then.

The ardent viewers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have created different stories and multiple twists in the show. 

Some predict that with Shivina's character dying, there is a possibility that Akki's track has also ended abruptly. 

Meanwhile, some say that a new girl will be paired opposite Pranav Misshra aka Akki in the show soon. 

However, Akki is not seen in the show ever since the leap and the viewers are worried that he might have made an exit from the storyline. 

Akki had a pivotal role to play in Ram and Priya's life which is why they had got married. 

It would be unfair if his character ended just like that. 

Well, we can only wait for some more time to see how the show's story turns out to be and if Akki will be back or not. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCITING! Disha Parmar takes a 10-day break from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, flies to London with husband Rahul Vaidya ahead of their first wedding anniversary

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Piyush Sahdev Arohi Kumawat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 13:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Priya to fall unconscious seeing Pihu at the mansion, the minister puts the deal on hold
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make...
Heart-Wrenching! Kunal Jaisingh gets emotional on his mom’s birthday and shares his feelings as he remembers her
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Actor Kunal Jaisingh is one of the most...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Victory! Saumya turns Harsh’s saviour, Harsh sign the confession papers
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Daal Mein Kuch Kala Hai! Bhavani gets suspicious of Pakhi’s intentions
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Anupamaa: Amazing! Anupamaa sets on a new journey
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
Latest Video