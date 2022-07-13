FANS PREDICTION! Has Pranav Misshra aka Akki's character made an exit after Shivina's death from Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

The viewers have witnessed various ups and downs in the storyline as the show has progressed.

Fans have witnessed the beautiful union of Ram and Priya and with the leap taking place, viewers have also seen the heartbreaking separation of Raya.

Shivina's character was shown dead before the leap which led to Ram and Priya's separation.

Meanwhile, a lot of new characters have entered the show while some characters are even missing from the storyline.

Akki was shattered post his wife Shivina's death.

The viewers are dearly missing his presence in the show ever since then.

The ardent viewers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have created different stories and multiple twists in the show.

Some predict that with Shivina's character dying, there is a possibility that Akki's track has also ended abruptly.

Meanwhile, some say that a new girl will be paired opposite Pranav Misshra aka Akki in the show soon.

However, Akki is not seen in the show ever since the leap and the viewers are worried that he might have made an exit from the storyline.

Akki had a pivotal role to play in Ram and Priya's life which is why they had got married.

It would be unfair if his character ended just like that.

Well, we can only wait for some more time to see how the show's story turns out to be and if Akki will be back or not.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

