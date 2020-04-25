Fans REJOICE as Vikram Singh Chauhan LINKS Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Ekta Kapoor’s video against Coronavirus

MUMBAI: The Czarina of Television Ekta Kapoor with a collective effort from several producers came up with an interesting video from the Television Fraternity against Coronavirus. In the video , the popular actors from the industry made an appeal to the audience to stay indoors and stay safe. The USP of the video was that it was an entertaining watch. The makers made a point to include fun factors in the video.

Karishma Tanna, Divyanka Tripathi, Rohitash Gaur, Karan Jothwani, Parth Samthaan, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill amongst others were a part of the video.

In the video Sidharth complained that he just got done with Bigg Boss and now again he is in a spot where he is supposed to be at home for a long number of days. On this, Vikram Singh Chauhan of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka fame interrupted and said, “Aapke liye Bigg Boss kaunsi saza thi, you were having a scene inside the house (hinting at his bond with Shehnaaz Gill). You’ve enjoyed a lot in the show”.

Fans loved what Vikram said to Sidharth and lauded him for the same.

