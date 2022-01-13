FANS VERDICT! Anupamaa's Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji is the most balanced character of the show; Vanraj should take lessons from him

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting piece of news for fans and avid readers.

Anupamaa is the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, we saw Bapuji taking an equal stand for Kavya against Vanraj in front of Leela. He makes her understand why it is necessary for them to equally accept her as they accepted Anupamaa in the family and give her the same amount of chances that they gave to Vanraj. Fans had their perspective towards the character comparing the Father and Son and their ideologies.

Kalpana Gohil: Bapuji has always been the pillar of the family and he is rightly known as the cool dude, he is way more progressive and open-minded in comparison to the other members of Shah Parivaar. His ideologies really inspire us and make us wonder how did Vanraj and Toshu turn such terrible humans.

Damyanti Patel: With the current track we see the golden qualities of Bapuji and it makes us wonder why did Leela never change despite having such an amazing husband, and Vanraj and Toshu should surely follow in his footsteps and not of Rakhi Dave.

Jayshree Rajda: Bapuji is absolutely right when he took a stand for Kavya and revealed how misogynistic Vanraj is. We just hope in the track ahead Vanraj surely gets inspired by his father and puts effort into becoming a better human being.

