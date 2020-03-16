FANS VERDICT! Netizens feel that Anuj's recovery was rushed while Anupamaa's empowerment would only justify when she will cut her ties with Shahs and extended Kapadias

He tells everyone what happened that day, he tells everyone that the two had an argument and were fighting but then Anuj’s leg slipped and Vanraj tried to save him and he didn’t push him down and didn’t leave his hand. 

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, Anuj regains consciousness and he hears everything that Barkha and Ankush said to Anupama and Vanraj. He tells everyone what happened that day, he tells everyone that the two had an argument and were fighting but then Anuj’s leg slipped and Vanraj tried to save him and he didn’t push him down and didn’t leave his hand. Anuj tells Barkha and Ankush that the moment he felt sick they showed their true COLORS. He tells them that they had all the time to say all the lies but didn’t tell the truth that they have come here as their business in the USA has closed down.

Well now fans have their reaction on the current track, though they are extremely happy to see Anuj and Anupamaa unite but they still feel that bringing Anuj back to consciousness was too quick and Anupamaa must try to move on from the families and focus on Anuj. Check out their reactions: 

Latest Video