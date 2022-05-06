Fans Verdict! Netizens react on how badly they want Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan to make a comeback in Kundali Bhagya!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

As reported earlier, the track will change completely post the leap of five years! If sources are to be believed, Karan Luthra meets with a major accident, thus making the way for Dheeraj's exit from the show, and reportedly, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi fame Shakti Arora will replace him.

Shakti was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, which ended in 2019. The actor is returning to the small screen after almost three years.

Well, after the news went viral, the die-hard fans of Dheeraj aka Karan cannot keep calm, and thus they have demanded that the makers plan out for the comeback of Dheeraj aka Karan in the show.

Talking about the upcoming track, Preeta will save her Karan from death. Preeta will be seen juggling and striving hard to save her Karan, and Rishabh would be stopping her from going ahead near the valley.

