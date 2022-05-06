Fans Verdict! Netizens react on how badly they want Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan to make a comeback in Kundali Bhagya!

After the news went viral, the die-hard fans of Dheeraj aka Karan cannot keep calm, and thus they have demanded that the makers plan out for the comeback of Dheeraj aka Karan in the show.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 04:40
Fans Verdict! Netizens react on how badly they want Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan to make a comeback in Kundali Bhagya!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. 

As reported earlier, the track will change completely post the leap of five years! If sources are to be believed, Karan Luthra meets with a major accident, thus making the way for Dheeraj's exit from the show, and reportedly, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi fame Shakti Arora will replace him.

Also read: Latest Update! Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Kundali Bhagya, THIS actor to replace him in the daily show

Shakti was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, which ended in 2019. The actor is returning to the small screen after almost three years. 

Well, after the news went viral, the die-hard fans of Dheeraj aka Karan cannot keep calm, and thus they have demanded that the makers plan out for the comeback of Dheeraj aka Karan in the show. 

We ran the post on our social media asking the same question to all the fans of Kundali Bhagya and Dheeraj Dhoopar and here’s how they reacted! 

Have a look at the post!

 

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Preeta tries to save Karan from death?

Have a look at the comments 

Talking about the upcoming track, Preeta will save her Karan from death. Preeta will be seen juggling and striving hard to save her Karan, and Rishabh would be stopping her from going ahead near the valley. 

So, what are your reactions to DD’s exit from the show? 

Do let us know your views! 

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Dheeraj Dhoopar Karan Kundali Bhagya Preeta Ekta Kapoor Zee TV Balaji Telefilms Voot Zee 5 Vinny Arora Dhoopar PreeRan dheeshra Shakti Arora Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 04:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance Deewane Junior: Mind-Blowing! All Stars set the bar high with their unique performances
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun...
Dance Deewane Junior: Must Watch! Riddhi’s mind-blowing performance, Shilpa Shetty joins the juniors
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun...
'Major' Adivi Sesh: Bollywood stars must connect more with southern audiences
MUMBAI: Telugu actor Adivi Sesh, who's in the Capital to promote his movie, "Major", said that Bollywood actors have to...
Fans Verdict! Netizens react on how badly they want Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan to make a comeback in Kundali Bhagya!
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Oops! Imlie and Mirchi take revenge on this co-star; HERE'S WHY
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Laabh fame Geetanjali Tikekar opens up on doing TV shows, says, "I like doing it because I am trusted with good roles"
MUMBAI : Popular TV diva Geetanjali Tikekar is one such actress on the small screen who doesn't need any introduction....
Recent Stories
'Major' Adivi Sesh: Bollywood stars must connect more with southern audiences
'Major' Adivi Sesh: Bollywood stars must connect more with southern audiences
Latest Video