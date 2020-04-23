Fans wanted to know Ritvik Arora's deepest secret; here's what he replied

MUMBAI: Ritvik Arora is currently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where he plays the role of Kunal. The actor is paired opposite Kaveri Priyam who is seen playing Kuhu. Ritvik and Kaveri's fresh pairing has become an instant hit among the viewers.

Ritvik has been quite favourite among the fans, all thanks to his dashing chocolate boy looks. The actor has garnered a great fan following on social media with a whopping 474k followers.

The actor has always found various ways to stay connected with his fans. During his recent question and answer session with his fans, a fan asked the funniest question ever to the actor and Ritvik's reply was killer.

A fan wanted to know Ritvik's deepest secret and you won't believe what Ritvik replied.

Take a look at the post:

Ritvik surely is a great secret keeper but he had the best way to reply to the fan's question.

