Fantastic! From Aishwarya Sharma to Niharika Chouksey, these actresses got a superb break after they quit their previous shows

MUMBAI : Television as a medium is ever changing. While the show’s makers keep introducing new twists and turns in the show, new characters and actors too are brought on every now and then. There are many actors whose track is cut short and then there are many who voluntarily leave the show on their own.

Today we bring to you a list of actors who got much better opportunities after they quit their previous shows mid way.

Aishwarya Sharma



Aishwarya Sharma played the role of Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and was loved by the audience. Her role brought an edge to the show and her character always brought in a new emotion. However she quit the show and will now be a part of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Paras Kalnawat

After quitting Anupamaa, Paras was a part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10.

Tina Dutta

After being eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, Tina Dutta is now seen in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum.

Niharika Chouksey

Niharika was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and played the role of Nishtha. She quit the show and played the lead in Faltu.

Gautam Vig

Gautam Vig who was a part of Bigg Boss 16, was eliminated and then was roped in the show Junooniyatt to play the lead.

Ankit Gupta

Just like Gautam, Ankit too was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, and joined Junooniyatt.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka quit Udaariyaan to join Bigg Boss 16.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

After quitting Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Shiv Thakare

After being the first runner up in Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare got a chance to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Credit-BollywoodLife







