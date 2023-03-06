FANTASTIC! Anupama fame Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy, shares some adorable pictures of ‘LADKIWALE’ from Sample Ki Shaadi

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world straight to our readers. We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars.

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anuj returning to Anupama.

Anupama became a groundbreaking show and Rupali Ganguly became the beacon of hope for women in India who consider her to be an inspiration. Women are willing to take second chances and it is okay to start afresh; this is something our viewers are willing to ponder upon and accept.

The current plot follows the wedding for Samar and Dimple, characters played by Sagar Parekh and Nishi Saxena. Amidst all this, major changes are taking place in the lives of Anupama, Anuj, Vanraj, Kavya and Maya.

Now, Nishi Saxena has shared some adorable pictures from the sets of Anupama as part of Samar and Dimple aka Sample’s wedding and the actors are looking smashing!

Check out:

We can see Gaurav Khanna, Ashlesha Savant, Nishi Saxena, Chhavi Pandey, Adhik Mehta, Asmi Deo with other actors who are ladkiwale here and they are looking beautiful.

