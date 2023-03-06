FANTASTIC! Anupama fame Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy, shares some adorable pictures of ‘LADKIWALE’ from Sample Ki Shaadi

Anupama became a pathbreaking show and Rupali Ganguly became the beacon of hope for women in India who consider her to be an inspiration. Women are willing to take second chances and it is okay to start afresh; this is something our viewers are willing to ponder upon and accept
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 16:23
Sample Ki Shaadi

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world straight to our readers. We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars.

Also read:  Anupamaa: Really! Dimpy rules the Shah house after Anupama’s departure to America

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anuj returning to Anupama.

Anupama became a groundbreaking show and Rupali Ganguly became the beacon of hope for women in India who consider her to be an inspiration. Women are willing to take second chances and it is okay to start afresh; this is something our viewers are willing to ponder upon and accept.

The current plot follows the wedding for Samar and Dimple, characters played by Sagar Parekh and Nishi Saxena. Amidst all this, major changes are taking place in the lives of Anupama, Anuj, Vanraj, Kavya and Maya.

Now, Nishi Saxena has shared some adorable pictures from the sets of Anupama as part of Samar and Dimple aka Sample’s wedding and the actors are looking smashing!

Check out:

We can see Gaurav Khanna, Ashlesha Savant, Nishi Saxena, Chhavi Pandey, Adhik Mehta, Asmi Deo with other actors who are ladkiwale here and they are looking beautiful.

What are your views on Sample Ki Shaadi?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read:  KYA BAAT HAI! Rupali Ganguly's THIS look from Anupamaa is beautifully recreated by a digital creator which will blow your mind

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Nishi Saxena Dimpy Anupama TV news TellyChakkar BTS Sample Dimple Sagar Parekh Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Anuj Kapadia
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 16:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: First Promo released; Rohit Shetty challenges contestants to dangerous tasks that are a level up!
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show that is one of the most loved on television and has had a...
Mumbaikar Review! This Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is the perfect example good concept with bad execution
 MUMBAI : The trailer of the movie Mumbaikar was getting a lot of love from the fans upon its release, the JioCinema is...
TRENDING! Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh looks STUNNING in a BLACK gown, Twitterati react to the same
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exciting...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Revelation! Sai-Virat 's reconnecting moment, Vijendra reveals his reason to leave Amba
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the...
Exclusive! Tanya Maniktala on not getting a chance to share screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in Mumbaikar, “There was definitely a disappointment”
MUMBAI : Tanya Maniktala, who is known for her performances in OTT series like A Suitable Boy, Chutzpah, and Tooth Pari...
Exclusive! “Whatever I said was pretty straightforward, and I expected the reactions that followed it, whatever they may be, good, bad, ugly “, Fahmaan Khan on his explosive interview about Sumbul and the fan's reaction! Scoop Inside!
MUMBAI : Fahmaan Khan rose to fame for his role as Aryan in the Star Plus show, Imlie, and enjoys a massive fan...
Recent Stories
how they performed at the box office
Must Read! Before Gadar, these classic Hindi films that were re-released and here’s how they performed at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit Shetty challenges contestants to dangerous tasks that are a level up
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: First Promo released; Rohit Shetty challenges contestants to dangerous tasks that are a level up!
Twitterati react to the same
TRENDING! Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh looks STUNNING in a BLACK gown, Twitterati react to the same
Read for More
Exclusive! “Whatever I said was pretty straightforward, and I expected the reactions that followed it, whatever they may be, good, bad, ugly “, Fahmaan Khan on his explosive interview about Sumbul and the fan's reaction! Scoop Inside!
Will Ankur Wariko be seen as a Shark on the Shark Tank India Season 3? Read More!
OMG! Amidst the Controversial Statements made by Ashneer Grover, Will Ankur Wariko be seen as a Shark on the Shark Tank India Season 3? Read More!
Rupali Ganguly
KYA BAAT HAI! Rupali Ganguly's THIS look from Anupamaa is beautifully recreated by a digital creator which will blow your mind
Shark Tank India
Exclusive! Sony TV’s Shark Tank India to come back with a season 3? Details Inside!