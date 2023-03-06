KYA BAAT HAI! Rupali Ganguly's THIS look from Anupamaa is beautifully recreated by a digital creator which will blow your mind

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly has become nationwide famous for the titular character she portrays in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa.

The bong beauty made a comeback on small screens after a long gap and it proved to be a huge hit among the fans.

Rupali has won several accolades for her character. Also, she has won several awards for her stellar performance in the show.

She is also one of the highest paid actresses of the television industry.

While there are several memes and reels where a lot of people have tried to imitate Rupali's character, a digital creator created one of the accessories she wears in the show and also in real life.

It is Rupali's diamond-studded mangalsutra which is too beautiful to be missed.

The actress wears it in the show, as well as off-screen.

Shweta Mahadik, who is known for recreating art, managed to make Rupali's mangalsutra and it is simply amazing.

Take a look:

Well, we have seen many trying to recreate Anupama's character with various looks and dialogues, but this creator went one step ahead to recreate Rupali's mangalsutra.

