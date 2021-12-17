Fantastic! Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan’s first music video is out, fans’ reactions are something UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan has finally released his new single 'Fursat'. Besides singing along with Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep has also showcased his acting skills alongside Chitra Shukla in the music video and their chemistry will definitely rule your heart.

Pawandeep and Chitra share some cute moments and are also dancing with each other in the video. While the song is sung by Pawandeep and Arunita, lyrics are penned by Arafat Mehmood and Mukesh Mishra, and music by Kashi Kashyap.

Reacting to it, a fan commented, "Every single line of this song, every single step of this act got me goosebumps.. got me emotionally." Another wrote, "Pawan's voice is more soothing & melodious than earlier the best. Also, Arunita sang very nicely. Congratulations to our pawnu as well as Chitraji for their marvelous acting."

Few fans missed Arunita. A fan wrote, "no one can replace Arudeep... very well singing soft heart touching... I miss Aru in sceen.. Chitra mam well act in this video. God bless Arudeep and the whole team, Raj Surani sir and all." "Please upload a studio version of it.. I want to see Arudeep version," wrote another.

For the uninitiated, Raj Surani felt cheated when Arunita Kanjilal opted out from featuring in the song. He revealed that she had agreed to do not just two but three songs with Pawandeep but she exited at the last minute.

Credit: SPOTBOYE