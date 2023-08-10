Fantastic! Sapna Sikarwar talks about the difference between a comedy actor and a daily soap actor; Says ‘Doing comedy is a difficult job….’

Sapna Sikarwar clarifies the topic as she discusses the difference between being an actor in a daily soap and a comedy soap, despite the fact that very few artists accept being typecast as a comic actor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 21:45
Sapna

MUMBAI: Sapna Sikarwar is widely recognized as Kashmira from the Star Bharat series May I Come In Madam and is known for her outstanding performance in the comedy category. The audience continues to seek Sapna, who has been in numerous well-known comedy series on television, to be relevant throughout her outstanding performance. Sapna Sikarwar clarifies the topic as she discusses the difference between being an actor in a daily soap and a comedy soap, despite the fact that very few artists accept being typecast as a comic actor.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Sapna Sikarwar opens up on doing the second season of May I Come In Madam?, shares about her character and preparations for the show and much more

She said, “Doing comedy is a difficult job; not everyone can do that. And I’m glad that I’m known as one of the few female actors who does comedy. I believe a comedy actor can do a daily soap but a daily soap actor can sometimes face difficulty in doing comedy. Although I never cared about the genre about the shows I have been a part of but since I’ve done so many comic shows now comedy has become and integral part of my life.”

She added, “It’s the craft and the character that matters no matter what show you are in. I’m happy that viewers love my work as Kashmira and they still recognise me as Kashmira from May I come in Madam. This makes me feel happy that I make people smile and feel happy through my work and my character and i always try to give my 100% no matter what character, show or genre it is”

Nehha Pendse plays Madam Sanjana in the program, and Sandeep Anand plays Sajan Agarwal, both of whom play leading parts. The future episodes will undoubtedly make people laugh and tickle viewers' funny bones.

Also read: “A comedy actor can do a daily soap but a daily soap actor might face a little difficulty to do comedy” says Sapna Sikarwar from Star Bharat’s May I Come In Madam’s new episodes.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credit- India Forum

Sapna Sikarwar Star Bharat May I Come In Madam Nehha Pendse Sandeep Anand Sajan Agarwal Madam Sanjana Instagram TV news TV actors TV actresses TV actress fashion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 21:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, an actor best known for her role in "The Archies," claimed on Wednesday that her parents,...
What! Uorfi Javed opens up on earning money from sexualization, “This is nothing new. Films and directors have done this for ages”
MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing...
Must read! Check out past contestants of Bigg Boss who lost control and ended with excessive PDA
MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated reality TV programs is Bigg Boss 17. The third season of Salman Khan, which is...
Shocking! Mona Singh reveals not allowed to open up her true identity during the popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin; Says ‘I couldn't tell anyone how I looked in real life’
MUMBAI: In a recent interview, Mona Singh, who played Jassi in the well-known Indian TV series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin,...
Shocking! Tina Datta reveals reason to ‘sworn off reality shows’ for the time being; Says ‘Honestly, I think that's not my thing...’
MUMBAI: The actress Tina Datta discussed her unique relationship with the city while recently visiting Ahmedabad. After...
Fantastic! Sapna Sikarwar talks about the difference between a comedy actor and a daily soap actor; Says ‘Doing comedy is a difficult job….’
MUMBAI: Sapna Sikarwar is widely recognized as Kashmira from the Star Bharat series May I Come In Madam and is known...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Uorfi
What! Uorfi Javed opens up on earning money from sexualization, “This is nothing new. Films and directors have done this for ages”
Akanksha
Must read! Check out past contestants of Bigg Boss who lost control and ended with excessive PDA
Mona
Shocking! Mona Singh reveals not allowed to open up her true identity during the popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin; Says ‘I couldn't tell anyone how I looked in real life’
Tina
Shocking! Tina Datta reveals reason to ‘sworn off reality shows’ for the time being; Says ‘Honestly, I think that's not my thing...’
KUMAR SANU
Woah! 'Talent is the most important factor', Kumar Sanu on his 'more gossip, more TRP' comment
RAHUL VAIDYA
Woah! Rahul Vaidya rewatches his favourite Sanjay Leela Bhansali film for the '300th time', guess the film