Fantastic! Sapna Sikarwar talks about the difference between a comedy actor and a daily soap actor; Says ‘Doing comedy is a difficult job….’

MUMBAI: Sapna Sikarwar is widely recognized as Kashmira from the Star Bharat series May I Come In Madam and is known for her outstanding performance in the comedy category. The audience continues to seek Sapna, who has been in numerous well-known comedy series on television, to be relevant throughout her outstanding performance. Sapna Sikarwar clarifies the topic as she discusses the difference between being an actor in a daily soap and a comedy soap, despite the fact that very few artists accept being typecast as a comic actor.

She said, “Doing comedy is a difficult job; not everyone can do that. And I’m glad that I’m known as one of the few female actors who does comedy. I believe a comedy actor can do a daily soap but a daily soap actor can sometimes face difficulty in doing comedy. Although I never cared about the genre about the shows I have been a part of but since I’ve done so many comic shows now comedy has become and integral part of my life.”

She added, “It’s the craft and the character that matters no matter what show you are in. I’m happy that viewers love my work as Kashmira and they still recognise me as Kashmira from May I come in Madam. This makes me feel happy that I make people smile and feel happy through my work and my character and i always try to give my 100% no matter what character, show or genre it is”

Nehha Pendse plays Madam Sanjana in the program, and Sandeep Anand plays Sajan Agarwal, both of whom play leading parts. The future episodes will undoubtedly make people laugh and tickle viewers' funny bones.

