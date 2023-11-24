Fascinating! Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry grabs eyeballs after getting papped outside 'Bigg Boss 17' set amid rumours of his gracing the Salman Khan-hosted show

Orhan Awatramani has gained a lot of attention in recent days since he is the one who gives the internet behind-the-scenes looks at celebrity gatherings. There have been several rumors that Orry may shortly appear on the controversial Bigg Boss 17 episode. Apparently, the reports were accurate.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 10:52
Orhan Awatramani

MUMBAI: Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, is a true internet star. The Gen-Z influencer never hesitates to wow everyone with his opulent lifestyle, connections to celebrities, and other things. Orhan Awatramani has gained a lot of attention in recent days since he is the one who gives the internet behind-the-scenes looks at celebrity gatherings. There have been several rumors that Orry may shortly appear on the controversial Bigg Boss 17 episode. Apparently, the reports were accurate.

(Also read: Woah! Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry takes social media by storm with his viral statement 'Liver'; Netizens react to it! )

Orhan Awatramani was recently sighted outside the Bigg Boss 17 set. It's unclear, though, if he will play the game and enter the house as a wild card competitor or if he will make a special appearance on the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Orry is seen outside the BB 17 house in one of the videos that has been making the rounds in the media. He also had an eye-catching look because he was sporting a black t-shirt that read, "I am a liver."

Then after a little conversation, Paps asked Orry to utilize his gaming prowess to start a fire inside the BB house. It is noteworthy to highlight that Ankita Lokhande's mother, Sunny Leone, and her mother-in-law were also sighted outside the BB 17 set. Orry responded, "Aap log mujhe vote out mat kar dena."

On November 22, 2023, Orhan Awatramani was seen by the media upon his arrival at the Farrey movie screening. However, what really caught people's attention that day was his appearance. He was dressed in leather pants and a sweatshirt with stripes of black and silver. Then soon after, he was questioned by the media about going inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Orry responded with a smile before jokingly stating, "Kiska boss?"

(Also read: Woah! Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry takes social media by storm with his viral statement 'Liver'; Netizens react to it! )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodshaadis

Orry Orhan Awartramani Rakhi Sawant Ananya Panday Sara Ali Khan Jahnvi Kapoor Shubman Gill Bollywood Anne Hathaway Joe Jonas Kardashians Deepika Padukone cricketer Shubman Gill Bollywood fashion Bollywood actors Bollywood News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 10:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Love Is In The Air! Dhawal and Natasha’s romance at its peak, Amrish decides to separate them
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Anupamaa: What! Malti Devi finally gets exposed in front of Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Rohit and Ruhi finally have a roka ceremony
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Surprising! Randeep Hooda and Fiancée Lin Laishram rumoured to plan a grand 'Mahabharata'-themed wedding for their special day in Manipur
MUMBAI: Among the most well-liked actors in Bollywood is Randeep Hooda. The dashing man has made a name for himself in...
Fascinating! Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry grabs eyeballs after getting papped outside 'Bigg Boss 17' set amid rumours of his gracing the Salman Khan-hosted show
MUMBAI: Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, is a true internet star. The Gen-Z influencer never hesitates to wow...
Exposed! Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan takes a humorous dig at Vicky Jain and Sana Raees holding hands, Ankita Lokhande clueless; Know here details!
MUMBAI: Vicky Jain, the husband of Ankita Lokhande, has emerged as the crowd's favorite since he and his spouse entered...
Recent Stories
Randeep Hooda and Fiancée Lin
Surprising! Randeep Hooda and Fiancée Lin Laishram rumoured to plan a grand 'Mahabharata'-themed wedding for their special day in Manipur
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Exposed! Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan takes a humorous dig at Vicky Jain and Sana Raees holding hands, Ankita Lokhande clueless; Know here details!
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah to enter as a wild card contestant?
Karen
Karen, an exchange student from Germany brings a different approach to life in Sony SAB’s 'Wagle Ki Duniya'
Kunwar
Exclusive! Anupamaa actor Kunwar Amar talks about close friend Shantanu Maheshwari’s career graph, says “I am so happy to watch him in movies, it's because of him that we all dream to reach there, proud of him”
Karishma
OMG! Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera and actor Samir Kochhar file an FIR after being cheated of Rs. 1.3 Crores
Karisma
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to grace the show