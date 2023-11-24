Fascinating! Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry grabs eyeballs after getting papped outside 'Bigg Boss 17' set amid rumours of his gracing the Salman Khan-hosted show

MUMBAI: Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, is a true internet star. The Gen-Z influencer never hesitates to wow everyone with his opulent lifestyle, connections to celebrities, and other things. Orhan Awatramani has gained a lot of attention in recent days since he is the one who gives the internet behind-the-scenes looks at celebrity gatherings. There have been several rumors that Orry may shortly appear on the controversial Bigg Boss 17 episode. Apparently, the reports were accurate.

(Also read: Woah! Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry takes social media by storm with his viral statement 'Liver'; Netizens react to it! )

Orhan Awatramani was recently sighted outside the Bigg Boss 17 set. It's unclear, though, if he will play the game and enter the house as a wild card competitor or if he will make a special appearance on the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Orry is seen outside the BB 17 house in one of the videos that has been making the rounds in the media. He also had an eye-catching look because he was sporting a black t-shirt that read, "I am a liver."

Then after a little conversation, Paps asked Orry to utilize his gaming prowess to start a fire inside the BB house. It is noteworthy to highlight that Ankita Lokhande's mother, Sunny Leone, and her mother-in-law were also sighted outside the BB 17 set. Orry responded, "Aap log mujhe vote out mat kar dena."

On November 22, 2023, Orhan Awatramani was seen by the media upon his arrival at the Farrey movie screening. However, what really caught people's attention that day was his appearance. He was dressed in leather pants and a sweatshirt with stripes of black and silver. Then soon after, he was questioned by the media about going inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Orry responded with a smile before jokingly stating, "Kiska boss?"

