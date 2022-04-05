FASHION FACE-OFF! Who do you think nailed the pink sleeves Mukku or Bapuji in Anupamaa

This shocks Vanraj and Anupama stops him from talking to Anuj and he doesn’t know what to do to stop the wedding. It will be interesting to see what Vanraj would do to bring more problems to Anupama and Anuj’s marriage.
FASHION FACE-OFF! Who do you think nailed the pink sleeves Mukku or Bapuji in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on the television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love while we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. Well, the show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story. 

Also read: Emotional! Anupamaa’s mother’s advice to keep Anuj above everyone has left the fans speechless, see reactions

Well, today is Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji's birthday and Mukku put up an interesting post comparing her Engagement look with Bapuji as he flaunts those sleeves with such finesse that we can't take our eyes off him. As they call it a fashion faceoff, on the scale of cuteness we feel Bapuji is the ultimate winner for us. 

Check out the post: 

Currently, Anuj and Anupama go on a date to their college so that they can re-live their moments together. Vanraj is heartbroken and is shattered to see Anuj and Anupama going for a date and he remembers the good old days how he and Anupama used to go out and is feeling dam jealous about it, as they are going out he tells Anuj that he would want to speak something to him that’s when Anupama will tell him that if it isn’t important then when they return he can speak about it. This shocks Vanraj and Anupama stops him from talking to Anuj and he doesn’t know what to do to stop the wedding. It will be interesting to see what Vanraj would do to bring more problems in Anupama and Anuj’s marriage.

Also read: Anupamaa: Happiness! Devika organises Anupamaa’s sleepover party prior to the wedding, Kavya joins

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Anupamaa
