“A father can go on to any extent to save his son’s life” says Gaurav Amlani

MUMBAI: The historical drama ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ on Sony Entertainment Television is based on the well-known tale of the illustrious Ahilyabai Holkar. The noble queen, whose legacy is indelible in the hearts of the people, has been shown as an inspiring story that has enthralled the audience since its launch. The show currently revisits an interesting chapter of Ahilya Bai’s life that changed the fortune of Malwa forever with ‘Sanskaar denewali ma se zindagi denewali matoshree ka safar’ in the ‘Maa se Matoshree Adhyay’. The on-going track beautifully takes the audience through Ahliyabai and Khanderao’s lives as they take on the role of parents and raise their kids, Malerao and Mukta while also taking care of the kingdom.

In the recent track, we get to see how Malerao goes for a banbhojan and is fed poison that his mixed in his food. After he loses consciousness, he is kidnapped. This brings out the fierce resolve in his parents, and an amount of desperation as they anticipate any imminent harm to him. Ahliya feels helpless and begs Khanderao to get their son back.

Gaurav Amlani who plays the role of Khanderao, expressed his thoughts saying “ Khanderao has always been very protective, cautious and protective when it comes to his son Malerao, as he did not want his son to face the same neglect that he did while growing up. He becomes aggressive towards Ishwari Singh who has kidnapped Malerao. The passion and aggression in Khanderao in regard to his child is unbelievable. He turns the world upside down to look for him. There is a scene where Ishwari Singh calls Khanderao to his place, and the kind of heroic attitude Khanderao shows amazes me. From here we get to see how a father sets his own safety aside just for the sake of his son. This part really made me feel how miserable a father becomes without his child. I was truly touched by this and this actually made me realise the endless love parents have for their kids. And, I am grateful to my parents as well.”