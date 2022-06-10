“A father can go on to any extent to save his son’s life” says Gaurav Amlani

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 14:06
“A father can go on to any extent to save his son’s life” says Gaurav Amlani

MUMBAI: The historical drama ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ on Sony Entertainment Television is based on the well-known tale of the illustrious Ahilyabai Holkar. The noble queen, whose legacy is indelible in the hearts of the people, has been shown as an inspiring story that has enthralled the audience since its launch. The show currently revisits an interesting chapter of Ahilya Bai’s life that changed the fortune of Malwa forever with ‘Sanskaar denewali ma se zindagi denewali matoshree ka safar’ in the ‘Maa se Matoshree Adhyay’. The on-going track beautifully takes the audience through Ahliyabai and Khanderao’s lives as they take on the role of parents and raise their kids, Malerao and Mukta while also taking care of the kingdom. 

In the recent track, we get to see how Malerao goes for a banbhojan and is fed poison that his mixed in his food. After he loses consciousness, he is kidnapped. This brings out the fierce resolve in his parents, and an amount of desperation as they anticipate any imminent harm to him. Ahliya feels helpless and begs Khanderao to get their son back.

Gaurav Amlani who plays the role of Khanderao, expressed his thoughts saying “ Khanderao has always been very protective, cautious and protective when it comes to his son Malerao, as he did not want his son to face the same neglect that he did while growing up. He becomes aggressive towards Ishwari Singh who has kidnapped Malerao. The passion and aggression in Khanderao in regard to his child is unbelievable. He turns the world upside down to look for him. There is a scene where Ishwari Singh calls Khanderao to his place, and the kind of heroic attitude Khanderao shows amazes me. From here we get to see how a father sets his own safety aside just for the sake of his son. This part really made me feel how miserable a father becomes without his child. I was truly touched by this and this actually made me realise the endless love parents have for their kids. And, I am grateful to my parents as well.”

Gaurav Amlani Punyashlok Ahilyabai Sony Entertainment Television Ahilya Bai Maa se Matoshree Adhyay Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 14:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie 2: Upcoming TWIST! Keya to get Atharva married to Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to...
Kaun Banega Crorepati: Aww! Abhishek Bachchan breaks down on the sets of the show; the reason will melt your heart
MUMBAI:   Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-...
OMG! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make an appearance at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda’s wedding reception; Netizens troll them by addressing them as ‘Baap aur Beti’
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood industry, and no doubt...
Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Shalin Bhanot finally breaks his silence over his closeness with Sumbul Touqeer Khan
MUMBAI : The new season of Bigg Boss has started and the audience has given the show thumbs up. In the first week, the...
Rajjo: Intriguing! Arjun and the police chases Vicky, Rajjo tied up
Mumbai:  Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Amazing! Fans call Mouni Roy the main lead in Brahmastra; she says, “no need to create controversy”
MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva released on September 9th, 2022, and has been loved by...
RECENT STORIES
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad
OMG! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make an appearance at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda’s wedding reception; Netizens troll them by addressing them as ‘Baap aur Beti’