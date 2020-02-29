Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 - When Karan Patel played a prank on Karishma Tanna

MUMBAI: Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna are two well known names of the television, the actors have a massive fan following, and is loved by the audience, Karan was last seen as Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, and on the other hand Karishma was seen in Qayamat Ki Raat.

Now both these actors are seen as a contestant on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10, where they both will be facing their fears.

We came across a video where you can see how Karan played a prank on Karishma, where the actress was bind folded, and he with a pineapple streak was poking her, and the actress thought it was a insect or something and she is seen screaming and quite petrified.

This makes all the contestants and the host of the show Rohit Shetty also laugh it aloud.

Well, seems like the contestants had a lot of fun on the show.

Check out the post below :