Feeling Lonely? Pandya Store’s Rishita aka Simran Budharup has a perfect solution

Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began.

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Pandya Store recently completed its run of 600 episodes and seems like the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a post shared by Rishita aka Simran Budharup. She is known for her creative social media content and creating hilarious reels for her fans.

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, the Pandyas are trying to get back their store and Dhara offers her jewellery to contribute. However, Krish and Dev don’t allow her to step forward but Gombi explains that right now, their first priority is the store and the jewellery could be a start.

Later, Dhara comes up with a brilliant idea to earn back the Pandya Store. She tells Gombi that they will spread a rumour about selling the house and Shweta will definitely want to buy them out.

However, just as Shweta duped them of their store, they will use the same trick on Shweta.

