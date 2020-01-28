Female fans rejoice as Mohsin Khan gives his take on love!

MUMBAI: Mohsin khan has never spoken about his private life, So the news of the Actor finally accepting that his been single all along has created quite a stir in the industry. He says, " *work has been the number one priority,

If ever I date a girl, it would be the 'forvever' kinds then "

He adds, "For now, I need to better myself as an actor in every aspect. I need to keep working on myself as that is a bigger priority."

Meanwhile, love is pouring in from all corners as actor Mohsin has bagged a position in a recently put-together Sexist Asia Men List. He is thrilled and so are his fans! "Being on that list for the third time has made me a bit confident now. I was in the17th position the first time and to be on 8th one now is really overwhelming. I look up to everyone on the list and I am happy to be on it," he says.

Mohsin, who plays the lead in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is excited as soon he will be completing half a decade in the industry. The actor says that his journey has been amazing. "I will be completing five working years as a TV actor on my parents anniversary, this may. I have spent 5 exclusive years with the Star team starting from 'Nisha aur uske cousins' , 'Dreamgirl' to 'Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai'. I am extremely grateful to them for thier trust and the production houses who believed in me since I was just an assistant director back then," he says.

The actor says the journey seems surreal. "I want to thank all the people who have watched the shows and made it part of their lives. I am overwhelmed every single day of my life. I never even dreamt that all this could happen to me. I was just a geeky shy kid in school and later went on to pursue engineering. I Thank the lord for all the love and wishes that have been bestowed on me over the years," he says.