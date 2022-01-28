Finalists get overwhelmed after watching an emotional recap of their journey on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’!

MUMBAI: With just 24 hours remaining for the much-awaited finale to begin, the contestants have come a long way to make it this far on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’! They have relentlessly worked hard to make it to the endgame and witnessed a wild emotional roller coaster along the way. Tonight, as this incredible journey draws closer to its end, the finalists will be given a beautiful recap of their memorable ‘BIGG BOSS’ safar!

Every contender is shown a video montage of their own highlights from this season, which has captured all their highs and lows in this house. Tears start rolling down their cheeks as they watch their journey unfold in front of their eyes. Tejasswi, who is all teared up, says “I am going to miss this so much. Thank you ‘BIGG BOSS’!” But their tears soon go away as the house gives them some super-fun activities to make this a night to remember!

Amidst this the hosts of ‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’ Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa along with Siddharth Dey join the contestants to make them give a glimpse of their ‘hunar’. As the contestants flamboyantly show off their dance moves and even perform skits. Bharti and Haarsh promptly grab their chance to tickle everyone with laughter by pulling their legs! As Rashmi performs to the song ‘Deewani Mastani’, Bharti says, “Yeh khaki-nikkar mein Mastani pehli baar dekhi yaar!” Bharti also pretends to be Karan’s Punjabi mother and Tejasswi’s mother-in-law and comments on her dress saying, ‘Karan puttar, water cooler dhakkan wali dress hai!”

