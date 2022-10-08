Finally! Check out Ridhi Dogra’s shocking reaction on people who troll her for Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s breakup

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss fame Raqesh Bapat’s ex-wife Ridhi Dogra, had been receiving lots of hate comments and negativity on social media. News of Raqesh and Shamita Shetty’s breakup has deeply hurt their fans, and they have been trolling Ridhi Dogra. The actress has given a strong reply to all the trolls on Twitter.

Ridhi Dogra shared in a twitter post,

Ridhi and Raqesh got married in 2011, and after 7 years of marriage, the couple separated amicably. Ridhi started her acting career with the show Jhoome Jiiya Re, and worked in numerous other shows including Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Hindi Hai Hum, Rishta.com, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Woh Apna Sa, among others. She was also appreciated for her work in the reality show Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side and The Married Woman.

