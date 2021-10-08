FINALLY! Erica Fernandes breaks her SILENCE on quitting Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3; here's what she said

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is currently impressing the viewers as Sonakshi in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

The pretty actress reprised the role of Sonakshi in the third season.

The viewers are loving the interesting twists and turn in the story.

While the essence of characters is the same, the storyline has changed with some new characters.

There is news surfacing the social media that Erica is going to quit the show soon.

We came across a video on social media where Erica was asked about the same.

Erica said that one shouldn't believe in any such rumours until there is confirmation and is not aware of where such news is coming from.

She also said that it's better not to comment as keeping silent is the best thing to do.

Well, Erica has neither accepted nor completed denied.

Let's wait and watch if the rumours are true or not.

The show also stars Shaheer Sheikh, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Chestha Bhagat, Aashika Bhatia, Alka Mogha, Prerna Panwar among others.

