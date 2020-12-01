Finally! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar confirm their wedding on 25th December!

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most popular personalities in the glamour world. She has been a part of both film and television projects and impressed viewers with her performance.

Currently, she is making headlines for her personal life. She is all set to tie the knot with music composer Ismail Darbar's son, Zaid Darbar, in December.

Just recently, she made her relationship official by sharing a cute picture with her beau and stating that she is in a solid relationship.

Now, the actress is not shying away from being lovey-dovey with Zaid. The lovebirds took off to Dubai and spent some quality time recently with each other. They also spent time with Gauahar’s family.

Finally, the duo has confirmed and announced their wedding date.

Gauahar and Zaid shared a post saying that they will be tying the knot on 25th December and they are happy to walk down the aisle.

The two shared some wonderful photos and a cute message for all their fans and announced the wedding and what a special and big day it will be for them.

Well, recently, in an interview, Gauahar said that she knew at the first instant that Zaid was her man, and they didn’t have a courtship period. But when he proposed, she had no reason to say no and it was an immediate yes.

Gaza is one of the most loved real-life couples and they set major couple goals!

