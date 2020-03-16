Finally! This is how Disha Parmar has to say about wrapping up of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI : Bade Achhle Lagte Hai 2 has been one of the most watched shows on telly screens with Nakuul Mehta and charming actress Disha Parmar playing the leads Ram and Priya in the show. There have been rumours about the show going off-air, now the lead Disha Parmar recently took to social media to dismiss the news.

Disha Parmar shared that the show is not being shut. She added that their present set is getting demolished hence the team is moving to another set. The actress also shared that the team had a grand celebration because it has almost completed one year of going off air. She wrote, “Just for a little clarity the show isn’t shutting. we are just moving Sets ! Not leaving you'll as yet! And celebrating because it’s almost 1 year !!”

Actress Reena Agarwal also shared a post from the sets as she wrote, “We made it into your hearts through your tv screens... Yesterday was our last day on this set as it will be demolished, We celebrated our one year journey on this set with the whole unit.. and realised that we have become such a strong family, it was only love and love that was pouring in this house which we proudly called the 'Kapoor mansion'. This journey wouldn't have been possible without the love y'all gave us.”

