STUNNING! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Disha Parmar knows how to flaunt her sexy back in this backless outfit and we are in love with her style

MUMBAI: Popular TV diva Disha Parmar is presently seen playing the lead role in Sony TV's hit drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The stunning actress made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's hit show's second season and the viewers have simply loved it.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is special for the viewers for another reason as it marked the reunion of Disha and Nakuul Mehta who had earlier starred in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Disha has become a household name for her character Priya and she is simply being lauded for her fine performance.

She is one of the top-rated actresses of small screens and also enjoys a massive fan following.

We have seen how Disha has always treated her fans with all the latest updates from the sets of the show.

The actress has shared a post on social media where she seems to be flaunting her new look from the show.

Disha is wearing a beautiful traditional outfit and we can't get over her beauty.

However, what grabbed our attention was her caption which totally made sense and is also quite relatable to a lot of ladies.

Disha reveals her mandatory pose as she sports a backless outfit and we are totally in awe with her beauty and the way she is acing her look like a pro.

Take a look:

