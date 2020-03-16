STUNNING! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Disha Parmar knows how to flaunt her sexy back in this backless outfit and we are in love with her style

Disha reveals her mandatory pose as she sports a backless outfit and we are totally in awe with her beauty and the way she is acing her look like a pro. 
 
 
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 20:07
Disha Parmar

MUMBAI: Popular TV diva Disha Parmar is presently seen playing the lead role in Sony TV's hit drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The stunning actress made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's hit show's second season and the viewers have simply loved it.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is special for the viewers for another reason as it marked the reunion of Disha and Nakuul Mehta who had earlier starred in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Disha has become a household name for her character Priya and she is simply being lauded for her fine performance.

She is one of the top-rated actresses of small screens and also enjoys a massive fan following. 

We have seen how Disha has always treated her fans with all the latest updates from the sets of the show.

ALSO READ: EXCITING NEWS! Sai Ketan Rao to reunite with Sandiip Sikcand for his upcoming project?

The actress has shared a post on social media where she seems to be flaunting her new look from the show. 

Disha is wearing a beautiful traditional outfit and we can't get over her beauty. 

However, what grabbed our attention was her caption which totally made sense and is also quite relatable to a lot of ladies. 

Disha reveals her mandatory pose as she sports a backless outfit and we are totally in awe with her beauty and the way she is acing her look like a pro. 

Take a look:

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCITING NEWS! Sai Ketan Rao to reunite with Sandiip Sikcand for his upcoming project?

 

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Shantanu Monga TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 20:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Appnapan: Nok-Jhok! Pallavi’s sarcastic reply irritates Nikhil
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new serial Appnapan is currently entertaining the audience with an intriguing storyline. Popular...
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan: What! Mohan strikes a major deal with Lord Krishna for his Radha
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s fiction Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has a lot of drama in store for the...
Imlie: Wow! Fahmaan Khan and the cast of Imlie are seen practicing how to blow a conch; Imlie’s reaction is priceless
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Kundali Bhagya: Plans and Plots! Prithvi blackmails Arjun
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
STUNNING! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Disha Parmar knows how to flaunt her sexy back in this backless outfit and we are in love with her style
MUMBAI: Popular TV diva Disha Parmar is presently seen playing the lead role in Sony TV's hit drama series Bade Achhe...
Smoking Hot! Kumkum Bhagya’s Reyhna Malhotra ups the hotness quotient in these sexy pictures
MUMBAI :Reyhna Malhotra is a well-known face in the industry and she has amazed everyone with her phenomenal acting...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor tastes the traditional south Indian meal in Chennai with SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna
Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor tastes the traditional south Indian meal in Chennai with SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna
Latest Video