Finally! Rohit Satia breaks his silence over his alleged extra-marital affair with Nisha Rawal

TV actor Karan Mehra accuses his estranged wife Nisha Rawal to have an extra-marital affair with her Rakhi friend Rohit Sathia

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra took the internet by storm by alleging his estranged wife Nisha Rawal of having an extra-marital affair with her Rakhi friend Rohit Satia. However, finally Rohit has now claimed that he knew the Lock Upp competitor even before Karan entered her life.

Rohit denied having an affair with Nisha and that Karan pulled him into the controversy. He claimed that Karan's accusations that he had an extramarital affair damaged his reputation. He asserted that he is in consultation with his attorneys and plans to hold a press conference to address the accusations levelled against him.

"Ask Karan who is MM. Those are the initials I am giving out. There's a girl MM in his life. I am not revealing her name now. She was one of the causes," he was quoted saying.

Nisha Rawal had filed a complaint against Karan Mehra for the uninitiated, charging him with physical assault. After she filed a FIR against him, Mumbai Police detained the Bigg Boss 10 competitor. Later, he was freed on bond following which he claimed that his estranged wife Nisha Rawal was having an extramarital affair with Rohit Satia.

The 39-year-old claimed that Nisha's kanyadaan at their wedding was performed by Rohit, who she described as her "munh bola bhai."

Credit: DNA

Nisha Rawal. Karan Mehra Rohit Satia Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
