FINALLY! Sandeep Anand and Shraddha are together and not getting divorced

MUMBAI: May I Come In Madam?? Actor Sandeep Anand is making an occasional cameo in shows. He is keeping himself occupied with poetry, helping people with COVID-related resources on social media, and directing and acting in short films that have received international recognition. As we know that the news of the actor’s divorce was floating around on social media, the actor, who moved to his hometown in Ujjain during the lockdown to spend quality time with his wife Shraddha and son Kiaan rubbishes the news of his divorce that's been floating on the internet.

While interacting with one of the leading media portal, the actor said, “I’m surprised when people ask me how life is after divorce! Who said I’m single? My wife Shraddha, who is a COVID frontline worker, and I are very much together. I’m also getting to spend quality time with my four-year-old son in the lockdown,” says Sandeep, adding, “There were issues and we did live separately for a while. While Shraddha was living with her parents, I was living with my family. We chose to do it only to take a step back, introspect and work on our relationship. Now we are back together. I had never filed for a divorce and don't know why such rumours were making headlines. It affected my personal and professional life.”

