Finally! Sirf Tum fame Vivian Dsena breaks his silence over participation in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16

TV actor Vivian Dsena who is seen in daily show Sirf Tum recently denied the rumors of being a part of the biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 as he feels he doesn’t fit into the show

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 11:42
Finally! Sirf Tum fame Vivian Dsena breaks his silence over participation in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Vivian Dsena who is currently seen in daily show Sirf Tum is rumored to participate in the upcoming season of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss. However, the Madhubala actors denied rumors of his participation.

“This has become such a joke now that even my fans have started replying on my behalf. It’s a yearly rumor, which I have become used to. I was never interested in this kind of reality show and don’t see myself fitting into the format,” Vivian was quoted saying.

Also Read: Clean shaven, crew cut: Why Vivian Dsena is trending on social media

Earlier it was reported that Sirf Tum which was moved to the OTT platform of the channel earlier this month is winding up on September 16. The show marked Vivian’s return to daily saps two years after two years after Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki ended.

Confirming the news he said, “Things turned out to be different from how they were originally planned. But TV is known to be notorious and Indian TV is becoming even more unpredictable with every passing day.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Vivian Dsena and Shivin Narang are almost confirmed contestants for the upcoming season?

There were rumours about the actor’s tantrums and long absences. Vivian seemed unfazed by these speculations and said, “When people claimed that I was quitting the show when it was moving to the channel’s OTT platform. I am reiterating what I said then. Whatever happened was mutually agreed on between my producer and me.”

Credit: ETimes

Television Vivian Dsena Bigg Boss 16 Madhubala Sirf Tum Salman Khan Shakti Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 11:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Kaise Yeh Yaarian fame Parth Samthaan to join Niti Taylor in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 but with a TWIST
MUMBAI : Parth Samthaan, who just wrapped up shooting for Kaise Yeh Yaarian season 4, went live to interact with fans...
Koffee With Karan 7: Super! “The important things aren’t the frills and fun,” says Katrina Kaif when talking about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are amongst B-town’s ‘It’ couples and their fans simply adore their chemistry...
Finally! Sirf Tum fame Vivian Dsena breaks his silence over participation in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI: Vivian Dsena who is currently seen in daily show Sirf Tum is rumored to participate in the upcoming season of...
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor talks about how Brahmastra is ingrained in their DNAs and Why Ayan wouldn’t reveal a lot of details about Brahmastra Part 2
MUMBAI: We all know that Brahmastra is just a few days away and the audience and the stars of the film are anxious over...
OMG! This is how Uorfi Javed reacts to Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora’s MMS leak controversy
MUMBAI: Instagram influencer and Lock Upp season 1 ex-contestant Anjali Arora has been making headlines since one of...
Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Latest Update! NDPS Court in Goa grants bail to the owner of Curlies restaurant, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: The NDPS Court in Goa has granted conditional bail to Edwin Nunes, owner of the Curlies Restaurant against a...
Recent Stories
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor talks about how Brahmastra is ingrained in their DNAs and Why Ayan wouldn’t reveal a lot of details about Br
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor talks about how Brahmastra is ingrained in their DNAs and Why Ayan wouldn’t reveal a lot of details about Brahmastra Part 2
Latest Video