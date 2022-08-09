Finally! Sirf Tum fame Vivian Dsena breaks his silence over participation in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Vivian Dsena who is currently seen in daily show Sirf Tum is rumored to participate in the upcoming season of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss. However, the Madhubala actors denied rumors of his participation.

“This has become such a joke now that even my fans have started replying on my behalf. It’s a yearly rumor, which I have become used to. I was never interested in this kind of reality show and don’t see myself fitting into the format,” Vivian was quoted saying.

Also Read: Clean shaven, crew cut: Why Vivian Dsena is trending on social media

Earlier it was reported that Sirf Tum which was moved to the OTT platform of the channel earlier this month is winding up on September 16. The show marked Vivian’s return to daily saps two years after two years after Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki ended.

Confirming the news he said, “Things turned out to be different from how they were originally planned. But TV is known to be notorious and Indian TV is becoming even more unpredictable with every passing day.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Vivian Dsena and Shivin Narang are almost confirmed contestants for the upcoming season?

There were rumours about the actor’s tantrums and long absences. Vivian seemed unfazed by these speculations and said, “When people claimed that I was quitting the show when it was moving to the channel’s OTT platform. I am reiterating what I said then. Whatever happened was mutually agreed on between my producer and me.”

Credit: ETimes