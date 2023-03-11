Finally! Soundarya Sharma opens up about the controversial Ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar; Says ‘For me, it was like a dream come true…’

Recently, she made waves when she appeared in a controversial mouth freshener advertisement alongside three renowned actors. Soundarya Sharma at last addressed the issue surrounding the advertisement in which she appeared alongside Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar in an interview.
Soundarya

MUMBAI: Following her participation in Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma gained widespread recognition. Recently, she made waves when she appeared in a controversial mouth freshener advertisement alongside three renowned actors. Soundarya Sharma at last addressed the issue surrounding the advertisement in which she appeared alongside Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar in an interview.

Soundarya Sharma said, "When I was offered the ad, first they mentioned about Shah Rukh sir, Ajay sir and Akshay sir. I thought it can't be this because it has never happened before, it's something unprecedented for me as an actor sharing the screen space. Then they mentioned about the mouth freshener. For a moment, I was like 'okay'. I personally feel like come on, the little girl in me just got really really excited about the fact that 'Oh my God. I have grown up watching them on the screen'. For me, it was like a dream come true. It was such a big thing for me."

The actress added, "Sometimes in life you have to just separate you and your dreams and probably your profession and your thought process for a moment. To analyse that 'okay, this is what I want to do'. I have been always an upright as a person. I just know that I was very excited to be a part of something where I would be sharing my screen space with the three giants of our country. For me, it was like a great moment and as an actor."

She revealed, "At a given point in time, I have to segregate my own thoughts, my belief system at a point, to be taking up certain things which make me excited about doing a particular job. So yes, I have never been like as I said an upright person. Never thought of doing or promoting a wrong aspect of any brand or product. I was just very excited. Come on, you gotta be asking me if am I silly enough to say no to a thing where I can share screen space with people whom I have idolised as an actor. So that was what my only thought and I just wanted to be happy about the fact I didn't think too much about it at that very moment."

