Finally! Tina Datta spills the beans on her rift with Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Tina Datta is a huge name in the television industry and she has a massive fan following.

She has been in the industry for more two decades and she is famous of her character Ichcha from the serial “Uttaran”

Last year she also took part in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 16’ where her game was liked by the audience and she was eliminated just one week before the finale of the show.

She was known for her closeness with Shalin Bhanot and friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary etc.

Currently she is seen as the lead in Sony Tv’s Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum opposite Jay Bhanushali and the fans and the audience liked their chemistry on screen as it’s a very new pairing to watch on screen.

Recently, in an interview the actress spoke about her tiff with Uttaran co – actor Rashami Desai where she said “Till today me and Rashami are very good friends, but when you are doing a daily soap where she is playing a grey character and I am playing a positive character, it tends to happen that we are in that mood, because as an actor you have to be in the character”

She further said “We are not robots where someone will say perform and we do it then once it's over then the performance is over. You are in the character and that zone. So people used to think that Rashami and Tina were fighting but there was nothing like that. Till now we are good friends she is my neighbour and we stay in the same society”

Well, there is no doubt today Tina and Rashami are two very loved and popular actresses of television.

