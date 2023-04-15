Exclusive! Tina Dutta reveals her experience working with Jay Bhanushali and talks about the most challenging scene she had to shoot for

MUMBAI:Tina Dutta is a well known and successful actress in television and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her character of Ichcha from serial Uttaran and became a household name.

Recently, she had grabbed headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss 16, where she was famous for her friendship with Shalin.

Currently, she is seen in the serial Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, where she essays the role of Surili and the fans are loving this new role.

Tell us something about your character?

I play the character of Surili, who hails from Mumbai and runs a cafe. She is very upfront, opinionated and knows what she wants. She is very responsible as she looks after the family and the cafe.

Do you think the look of the show will work in the favour of the audience?

The look and the feel of the show will work in favour as it is produced by Swastik Productions. They make outstanding shows and have the golden touch. It is the reason why all their shows have been successful with good concepts. Hence, this one will be a hit show too.

What do you have to say about your co – actor Jay Bhanushali?

He is a fabulous co – actor to work with. Not only him, the entire cast so good and it’s wonderful to work with them. When an actor has a positive approach and the environment is also positive to work in, it reflects on screen too. It benefits all of us in the long run. Jay is witty and a fun guy to work with.

Any scene that you shot that was challenging for you?

A first day shoot for any actor is challenging. For me, I definitely was as I needed to get into the depth of the character and understand it. It a character that you are portraying and you need to justify it. But, it is to fun to play the role.

Tell us something about your look?

My look is very easy breezy and comfortable. Just jeans and oversized shirts and T- shirts. Personally, I love my look.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are super excited to see Tina back on screen and are bestowing a lot of love and support on her.



