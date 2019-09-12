News

Fitness enthusiast Hina Khan’s STYLE GAME is on point

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a popular television actress who is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress has a huge fan following.

The pretty lady, who will be seen in her first-ever Indo-Hollywood film, Country Of Blind, is a fitness enthusiast. She often shares her workout pictures and videos on social media and gives as major fitness goals. Hina never fails to hit the gym. In fact, her Instagram stories are always filled with perfect gym looks and workout videos. Hina is also a keen student of the calm art yoga. Today also, she shared a few videos and pictures of sweating out all her calories in the gym. Clad in a neon green tanked top and black-and-white shorts, she looks steaming hot. 

Take a look below:

 

Tags > Hina Khan, Television actress, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hollywood film, Country Of Blind,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

It's party time for the team of Yeh Rishta...

It's party time for the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

past seven days