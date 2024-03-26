Hina Khan revealed that Bigg Boss is biased as they show good people in bad light

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular TV actors. She is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

In 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the runner-up in both.

The stunning diva who stepped into the television world with her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became popular in no time.

She has also been part of many movie and OTT projects and all have been very successful.

She has a massive fan following who bestows lots of love and support.

In a #Throwback video Hina Khan is seen accusing Bigg Boss of being biased, this was the time when she was a contestant in Season 11.

The actress said “All the seasons of Bigg Boss that I saw, I didn’t know what happened inside the house, but for sure I can say openly that Bigg Boss is biased. I can say it upfront to Salman Khan. I am feeling bad for the fact that they are showing good people has bad people I am not saying we are always good but we are born to make mistakes, and sometimes the people who are wrong should also be scolded but you are only encouraging them”

Well, there is no doubt that Hina was a strong contestant of her season but unfortunately she didn’t win the show but won the hearts of the audience.

