Hina Khan revealed that Bigg Boss is biased as they show good people in bad light

Hina Khan was one of the strongest contestants of the show and she emerged as the first runner up of the show. Now in a throwback video, Hina reveals how Bigg Boss has been biassed in the show ( Season 11)
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 05:15
Hina

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular TV actors. She is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

In 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the runner-up in both.

The stunning diva who stepped into the television world with her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became popular in no time.

She has also been part of many movie and OTT projects and all have been very successful.

She has a massive fan following who bestows lots of love and support.

In a #Throwback video Hina Khan is seen accusing Bigg Boss of being biased, this was the time when she was a contestant in Season 11.

ALSO READ : AMAZING! Hina Khan enjoys the mesmerising locales of Kashmir and we can't decide who is more beautiful

The actress said “All the seasons of Bigg Boss that I saw, I didn’t know what happened inside the house, but for sure I can say openly that Bigg Boss is biased. I can say it upfront to Salman Khan. I am feeling bad for the fact that they are showing good people has bad people I am not saying we are always good but we are born to make mistakes, and sometimes the people who are wrong should also be scolded but you are only encouraging them”

Well, there is no doubt that Hina was a strong contestant of her season but unfortunately she didn’t win the show but won the hearts of the audience.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ :Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan reacts to fans asking her to get a blue tick on social media, says “the line between counterfeit and genuine blurs…”

Hina Khan Khatron Ke Khiladi KKK13 Hinaholics Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 KYY Hina Khan Birthday TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 05:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must read! Kajol defends the decisions made by some of her iconic characters in films, take a look
MUMBAI: Actor Kajol has been a part of many hit movies of the ’90s and early 2000s. However, over the years, her most...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dev and Charu finally confess their love for each other
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
When Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his wife, Aishwarya teaching him THIS trick to treat rumours
MUMBAI: The 'IT' pair in Bollywood is regarded as Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The much-in-love couple wed in...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi starts feeling lonely
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi starts feeling lonely
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Fahadh Faasil's Remarkable Journey: A Tale of Resilience and Inspiration
MUMBAI: Born in 1982 to acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Fazil, Fahadh Faasil had a challenging start to his acting career...
Recent Stories
Kajol
Must read! Kajol defends the decisions made by some of her iconic characters in films, take a look
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Manisha
When Manisha Rani embarrassed Rithvik Dhanjani in front of Farah Khan
Abhishek
Abhishek Kumar gives a befitting reply to his haters in this #throwback video
Kiran Khoje
Connecting with the character was a profound experience: Kiran Khoje on ‘Terava’
Dabangii
To be a rich person on TV is the best thing: Rrahul Sudhir on joining Invictus Mediawork's ‘Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi’
Namita Lal
Namita Lal: Cinema and music surrounded me from a very young age
Ansh Bagri
People should not blindly follow Instagram and YouTube videos related to health and fitness: Ansh Bagri