This former Bigg Boss contestant looks unrecognizable in this throwback pic

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is a big name in the television industry and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss-14. She is best known for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak.
Also Read- Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
Jasmin and Aly Goni are in a relationship and their love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house since then the fans love their Jodi and fondly call them #JasLy. It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in the TV industry.
Jasmin who has a massive fan following online has shared a throwback picture of herself with her friends. In the picture, Jasmin looks relatively young and is practically unrecognizable. Check out her picture below;
Also Read- OMG! Jasmin Bhasin makes a shocking revelation post her exit from Bigg Boss
What do you think of Jasmin’s picture?
Tell us in the comments below.
Currently Jasmin is enjoying a fun vacation with Aly Gony in Europe to bring in the latter’s birthday.
For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar
Comments
Add new comment