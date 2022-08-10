This former Bigg Boss contestant looks unrecognizable in this throwback pic

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is a big name in the television industry and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss-14. She is best known for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak.

Jasmin and Aly Goni are in a relationship and their love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house since then the fans love their Jodi and fondly call them #JasLy. It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in the TV industry.

Jasmin who has a massive fan following online has shared a throwback picture of herself with her friends. In the picture, Jasmin looks relatively young and is practically unrecognizable. Check out her picture below;

Currently Jasmin is enjoying a fun vacation with Aly Gony in Europe to bring in the latter’s birthday.

